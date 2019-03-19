The Heritage Generals collected just four hits at home on Tuesday, but surrendered just two hits and took advantage of five Southeast Whitfield errors as they opened a three-game series with the Raiders with a 3-0 victory.
Nolan Letzgus scored on an Alex Mixon groundout in the bottom of the fourth inning and Letzgus scored on an error in the sixth. Mixon would trot home later in the inning on an Aaron Colquitt RBI-single.
Letzgus also stole two bases on the day and picked up the win on the hill. He threw five innings, allowing two hits and three walks and finishing with eight strikeouts. Mixon got the save. He struck out one in two innings of work. Ryan Heet also added a double for the Generals, who improved to 6-7 overall and 4-3 in Region 6-AAAA play.
Heritage will travel to Southeast Whitfield on Thursday for Game 2. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.