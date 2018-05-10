RINGGOLD - The Heritage Generals found themselves in what was essentially a staring contest Wednesday night and it was visiting West Laurens that blinked first.
A Game 2 pitchers' duel saw Raiders' senior ace Nolan Daniel finally reach his pitch limit in the top of the ninth inning and then saw the West Laurens defense implode in the top of the 10th as the Generals scored five times in the inning, en route to a 6-1 victory and a sweep of their Class 4A state quarterfinal series.
Heritage won the first game, 6-0, behind a Cole Wilcox shutout and the Navy-and-Red will travel to Cartersville next week for their second consecutive Class 4A state semifinal series.
"It feels awesome to get back to the Final Four," senior centerfielder Luke Grant said. "I love this group of guys and we're going to go back and give it all we've got."
"I'm proud of the way we were able to claw back, but any win is good this time of year because every team left is a great team," Heritage head coach Eric Beagles said. "You know you're going to be in a dogfight no matter who you play. That's just a given."
Daniel had shut down the Generals down through five innings, while a single unearned run in the bottom of the fourth was all that West Laurens had managed off Heritage's Game 2 starter Tripp Church. But Heritage (29-6) finally broke the scoring drought in the top of the sixth as Wilcox rifled a pitch back up the middle to bring in Lance Dockery with the tying run.
Three scoreless innings would follow. Justin Morris would come in to pitch for the Generals in the seventh and picked up were Church left off, while A.J. Mathis came on in relief of Daniel with two outs in the top of the ninth.
However, things would change drastically for both teams a half-inning later.
Blake Bryan reached on an infield single to lead off the inning for Heritage and Nolan Letzgus pushed a bunt down the first base line for a hit. Alex Coulter followed with a bunt of his own and Bryan was just able to beat the throw to third base to load up the sacks for Dockery.
Dockery hit a tailor-made grounder to third base, but a wide throw home pulled the West Laurens catcher off the plate and the ball would roll towards the backstop. Bryan would score on the play, quickly followed by Letzgus, who went in standing up after the Raiders failed to cover home.
Mathis battled back to get the next two batters on strikes and the Raiders opted to intentionally walk Wilcox to reload the bases for No. 5 hitter Josh Gibson, who sent a fly ball high into the darkening night skies in right-center field.
However, both outfielders appeared to lose sight of the ball in the air and it would drop in for what became a gift-wrapped two-run double. The throw home would again sail wide, which allowed Wilcox to sprint home with another run.
The Raiders would put two men on with two outs in the bottom of the inning, but Bryan would haul in a final fly ball to end the game.
Morris got the win as he struck out three in four innings of relief. He allowed just three hits and walked one. Church went six innings, allowing no earned runs on three hits with six strikeouts. West Laurens' run came as a result of two errors following a walk.
"Tripp did well," Beagles added. "He bounced back and gave us a big outing tonight. He just started to run out of gas, but we had Mo ready. It just worked out where we needed him tonight and that's what you want to see out of a senior. He's had some adversity in his career, but to see him come out tonight, battle and do what he did, I'm happy for him and very proud of him."
Daniel pitched a gem, but got no decision. He scattered three hits, walked two and struck out 10 in 8 2/3 innings and the run he allowed was unearned.
"They've been throwing their best guy in Game 2 and we knew that," Beagles added. "It was just a matter of whether we could get enough offense generated. You really have to tip you cap to (Daniel). He shut us down and that hasn't happened to us much this year. He was definitely a good quality pitcher.
"But I was proud of my guys for continuing to battle and trying to make things happen. We were able to take advantage of some things that we had worked on. Our bunting game is something that we take a lot of pride in and it was big for us tonight to get those bunts down and turn them into base hits because they were placed so well."
There was no such drama in Game 1 as the Generals scored twice in the first and four times in fifth to pick up the victory.
Wilcox, the potential first-round Major League draft pick, allowed just four hits over seven innings and struck out six without walking a batter. Only one West Laurens runner reach second base in the game.
The Raiders' best chance to score came in the top of the fourth as E.J. Holmes and Daniel reached base with back-to-back leadoff singles. But Wilcox would strike out the next three hitters swinging on just 11 pitches to escape the jam.
Wilcox drove in two runs, one on a single and one on a sacrifice fly, while Gibson and Brody Campbell also recorded RBIs in the game.
Wade Brantley suffered the loss for the Raiders (23-11). He allowed six earned runs on six hits, walking three and striking out three in six innings.
The semifinal series with Cartersville is scheduled to begin with a doubleheader on Tuesday with Game 3, if needed, set for Wednesday. The start times have not yet been determined.
"We went down once before when these seniors were sophomores, so they know what to expect when we get down there," Beagles added. "It's a familiar place and a familiar opponent. We know what we're getting with (Cartersville). They are as quality as it gets. (Head coach) Kyle (Tucker) does a great job with them, so we'll have to do our homework, go down there and try to play well."
The other semifinal will need an extra day to figure out. Columbus split with Blessed Trinity, while Jefferson and Woodward Academy split the first two games of their series on Wednesday.