The Heritage Generals scored two runs in the top of the first, five in the top of third and four more in the top of the fourth as they picked up an 11-1 victory at LaFayette on Thursday and picked up a 2-0 lead in the best-of-three series.
Lance Dockery, Luke Grant, Jonathan Hickman, Cole Wilcox, Josh Gibson, Brody Campbell, Blake Bryan, and Nolan Letzgus each had two hits for Heritage. Bryan led the way with three RBIs, followed by Wilcox, Campbell and Letzgus with two each. Gibson drove in one run, while Dockery and Hickman both doubled in the victory.
Tripp Church struck out five batters in three innings to get the win for the Generals (22-6, 17-0).
Individual statistics for LaFayette had not been provided as of press time.
The two teams will close out the regular season Friday in Boynton. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.