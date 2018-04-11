What has seemed like a foregone conclusion for the last few days became reality on Tuesday night as the Heritage Generals run-ruled visiting Gilmer, 10-0, to clinch their second Region 6-AAAA championship in the past three seasons.
Now 13-0 in 6-AAAA with just five region games remaining on the schedule, Heritage (17-6 overall) has a five-game lead over second-place Ridgeland (9-5). They also hold the tiebreaker over the Panthers after sweeping them earlier in the season. Every other team in the region has at least six region losses.
By virtue of the region title, Heritage will be the region's No. 1 seed in the Class 4A state tournament and will host in the first round. They would also host in the second round, should they advance.
Heritage scored in every inning on Tuesday, opening with four runs in the bottom of the first. They tacked on two runs in each of the next two innings before scoring solo runs in the fourth and fifth to cement the victory.
Luke Grant had a double and a triple in the victory, while Cole Wilcox earned the win on the mound.
The Generals will travel to Ellijay on Thursday before coming back to Boynton on Friday to close out the three-game series.