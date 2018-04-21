The Heritage Generals clinched the program's second region championship some two weeks ago, but on Friday night, they closed out the regular season by making a little history.
The Navy-and-Red turned in their first-ever undefeated run in 6-AAAA play, sweeping LaFayette to cap an 18-0 region record.
The Generals scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and maintained the lead throughout the game as they closed out the regular season and an unbeaten run through Region 6-AAAA with a 6-3 victory.
Justin Morris threw four innings for Heritage (23-6), giving up two runs on three hits with five strikeouts. Jonathan Hickman struck out seven batters in 2.2 innings before giving way to freshman Nick Hanson, who closed things out.
Luke Grant was 3-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs. Josh Gibson had a triple and an RBI. Cole Wilcox had a double and an RBI. Morris also had a double in the victory, while Blake Bryan picked up another RBI.
LaFayette (5-22, 4-14) got a hit and two RBIs from Blake Guffey in their season finale, while they also got singles from Davis Richardson, Brady Anderson, Blake Mann and John James.
James took the loss. He threw six innings, giving up three runs on 10 hits with three walks and two strikeouts.
The Generals will move on to the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs. They will open the postseason with a three-game series against Central-Carroll. A doubleheader will be played on Thursday, starting at 3 p.m., while Game 3, if needed, would be played on Friday.