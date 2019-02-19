It was a tough start to the 2019 baseball season for the Heritage Generals on Monday as visiting Calhoun - ranked No. 9 in the latest Georgia Dugout Preview Class 3A poll - scored eight times in the top of the first inning en route to a 15-0, four-inning victory.
Dakota Bandy, Nick Hanson, Walker Sprueill and Cade Kiniry all threw for the Generals, combining for six strikeouts and seven walks, while 11 of the runs were earned. Heritage had just two hits and committed four errors on defense.
Brody Campbell and Aaron Colquitt both had singles in the loss.
Heritage (0-1) is scheduled to head to Carrollton on Saturday to face Northgate and the (Class 5A) No. 4-ranked Trojans in a doubleheader.