After a wild night in the initial game of their three-game series on Tuesday, the Ridgeland Panthers and Heritage Generals got even wilder on Wednesday.
Back in Boynton for Game 2 of the Region 6-AAAA series, Heritage scored a football-like 17-10 win over the Panthers to even the series at one game apiece. Game 3 will be played Thursday in Rossville. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.
Both teams put up two runs in the first inning, but Heritage would go in front with solo runs in the second and third innings. The Panthers would respond with a six-run frame in the top of the fourth, only to see the Generals answer with four runs in the bottom of the frame to tie the score once again.
However, the bottom of the fifth inning would be a nightmare for Ridgeland as the Generals put up another eight runs to grab a 16-8 advantage and take the lead for good.
The Panthers got their final two runs in the top of the sixth, while Heritage tacked on an insurance run a half-inning later.
Ryan Heet had a huge day for Heritage (2-5, 1-1). He had three hits, including a double, and drove in four runs. Alex Mixon had two doubles as part of his three hits. He finished with two RBIs. Caden Snyder had two hits, including a double. He scored three times and drove in three. Brody Campbell had one hit, scored twice and drove in three runs, while Nolan Letzgus and Pete Padgett both had one RBI.
Mixon got the win with four innings of relief. Nick Hanson got the start and lasted three innings.
For Ridgeland (2-3, 1-1), Tyler Crawford was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Riley Harrison was 1-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Tanner Hill had a double and a triple, scored twice and drove in one, while Shawn Wilson, Gabe Ashley and Drew Meade all had one RBI apiece.
The Panthers used seven pitchers on the night with Ashley taking the loss.