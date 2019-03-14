A three-run third inning would be all the offense that the Pickens Dragons would be able to muster on Wednesday as the Heritage Generals picked up a 9-3 victory to even their Region 6-AAAA series at one game apiece.
Pickens' three-run inning briefly gave them a 3-2 lead, but the Generals would respond with three runs of their own in the bottom of the frame before tacking on two runs in the fourth and two in the sixth.
Cade Kiniry started the game on the hill and pitched four innings of three-hit ball. He allowed three unearned runs and struck out four with one walk. Nolan Letzgus threw the final three innings, shutting down Pickens on just three hits. He fanned five batters and walked three.
Letzgus also had two hits on the day to go with two RBIs and three runs scored. Alex Mixon had a double, a triple and three RBIs. Caden Snyder delivered two hits and scored twice. Kiniry and Ryan Heet both had a double, while Heet and Brody Campbell each knocked in one run.
Heritage (4-6, 3-2) will conclude the series Friday night in Jasper.