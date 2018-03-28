Two teams going in opposite directions met in Dalton on Tuesday night and it was the red-hot Heritage Generals getting it done once again.
Class 4A's No. 3-ranked team made it 10 straight victories with a 12-2 pasting of Southeast Whitfield in just five innings. Meanwhile, the Raiders dropped to 2-8 in region play as they lost their fifth consecutive game.
Heritage (11-5, 7-0) maintained its stranglehold on 6-AAAA by scoring seven runs in the first two innings. The Generals answered the two runs by the Raiders in the bottom of the fourth with five of their own in the top of the fifth.
Cole Wilcox doubled, homered, scored once, drove in three and struck out seven batters in five innings to get the win. He allowed just four hits and both runs Southeast scored were earned.
Lance Dockery doubled twice, knocked in two runs and scored three runs of his own. Brody Campbell, Nolan Letzgus and Luke Grant each had two hits and two RBIs, while Josh Gibson picked up one RBI.
The two teams have moved Thursday's game at Heritage up to Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Game 3 in the series will be Friday at 5:30 back at Southeast.