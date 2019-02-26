The Heritage Generals dodged the raindrops in Carrollton long enough this past Saturday to get in two games at Carrollton High School. However, it was two tough losses for the Generals, who dropped to 0-3 on the year.
In the opener, the homestanding Trojans scored nine times in the bottom of the second inning, en route to a 15-0 win. Both of Heritage's hits went for extra bases. Alex Mixon had a double and Caden Synder added a triple. Dakota Bandy took the loss on the hill for the Generals.
In the second game, this time against Northgate, Heritage led 7-6 going into the bottom of the sixth before the Vikings put up five runs to pull out the victory.
Brody Campbell and Nolan Letzgus each had two hits and one RBI. Campbell and Walker Sprueill each had a double, while Sprueill drove in a run. Aaron Colquitt knocked in two runs for Heritage. Nick Hanson started the game on the mound, while Snyder took the loss in relief.
Heritage has moved up its home game with Ringgold to Wednesday at 5:30 in advance of potential rain on Thursday.