The Generals led 8-4 going into the bottom of the fifth inning on Tuesday, but surrendered seven runs in the bottom of the frame and ultimately dropped an 11-8 decision at Pickens in the first game of a three-game Region 6-AAAA series.
Caden Snyder 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles. Nolan Letzgus had two triples and drove in a run. Aaron Colquitt also had two hits, including a double, as he finished with three RBIs. Cade Kiniry had two hits and knocked in two runs, while Alex Mixon and picked up one RBI.
Dakota Bandy started the game on the mound and took the loss for Heritage. He gave up four runs on eight hits with three walks and four strikeouts in 4.1 innings of work. Mixon threw the last 1.2 innings in relief, giving up five hits and three earned runs.
Heritage (3-6, 2-2) will host the Dragons in the second game of the series on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., while the series is set to conclude back in Jasper on Friday.