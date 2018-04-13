The Gilmer Bobcats out hit Heritage 8-7 on Thursday, but could only manage one run as the Generals' region unbeaten streak stayed intact with a 3-1 victory in Ellijay.
Jonathan Hickman ripped an RBI-double in the top of the first inning to stake Heritage to the 1-0 lead and Alex Coulter would plate a run with a squeeze bunt in the top of the fourth.
Gilmer would get its lone run in the bottom of the inning, but a Lance Dockery lead-off triple to start the seventh would set up the final run. Luke Grant drove in the run with a sacrifice fly one batter later.
Dockery had three hits and scored twice. Brody Campbell also went 2-for-3 to help Tripp Church pick up the win on the hill. Church went 6.1 innings, scattering seven hits and striking out eight. Grant worked the final two-thirds of an inning. He gave up one hit and struck out one to get the save.
Heritage (18-6, 14-0) will conclude the three-game series at home today at 5:30 p.m. They are also scheduled to play a non-region game against Signal Mountain on Saturday at 4:45 in Boynton.