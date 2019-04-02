Spring Break could not have started any better for the Heritage Generals.
With rain in the forecast for later in the week, the Generals played the first two games of their three-game series with Gilmer in Ellijay on Tuesday and the Navy-and-Red would shut out the Bobcats in 12 of 13 innings as they picked up a big doubleheader sweep, 14-0 and 8-1.
In the opener, Heritage scored one run in the first inning, two in the second and three in the third before tacking on eight runs in the sixth inning to blow the game open.
Nolan Letzgus added to a huge day with two hits and three RBIs. Alex Mixon had two hits and drove in a run. Nick Hanson doubled and drove in a run, while Caden Snyder, Pete Padgett and Dylan Bryan all had two RBIs apiece.
Letzgus was also lights out on the mound. He threw six innings, allowing two hits and two walks with 13 strikeouts.
In the nightcap, solo runs in the first two innings led to three-run innings in the third and fourth as the Generals completed the sweep.
Letzgus ripped a pair of doubles while Cade Kiniry went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and one RBI. Mixon had a double and knocked in three runs, Bryan had two hits and an RBI, while Aaron Colquitt picked up two RBIs.
Kiniry had an impressive outing himself as he allowed just one earned run on six hits and one walk in a seven-inning complete game. He finished with six strikeouts.
Heritage (11-10, 9-5) will host Gilmer in the final game of the Region 6-AAAA series Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.