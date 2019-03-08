After two wild, error-filled contests in the first two games of their series, defensive miscues were again the order of the day on Thursday as the Heritage Generals and Ridgeland Panthers combined for 10 errors. However, the Navy-and-Red would find a way to overcome the mistakes in a 9-7 victory in Rossville that gave them the Region 6-AAAA series, two games to one.
Heritage had 12 hits, but found itself in a 6-6 deadlock going into the top of the seventh when they erupted for three runs, keyed by a Pete Padgett RBI-double. Ridgeland would get one run back in their final at-bat, but could not complete the comeback.
Nolan Letzgus got the win in relief of starter Cade Kiniry, who gave up six runs on six hits with two strikeouts in four innings. Letzgus threw the final three innings, allowing a run on three hits with six strikeouts.
Tanner Hill went 6.1 innings, allowing nine runs on a dozen hits with six strikeouts for the Panthers. He was saddled with the loss.
Kiniry paced the Heritage offense with three hits and one RBI. Brody Campbell had two hits and two RBIs, while Ryan Heet added two hits and one RBI.
D.J. Ball, Riley Harrison and Tyler Crawford all had two hits for Ridgeland. Harrison picked up two RBIs, while Terrance Roberts added an RBI-double.
Ridgeland (2-4, 1-2) will play at LFO at 2 p.m. on Saturday, while Heritage (3-5, 2-1) will get set to open a three-game Region 6-AAAA series with Pickens. Game 1 will be Tuesday in Jasper.