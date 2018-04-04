The Pickens Dragons faced two very tough opponents during their trip to Catoosa County on Wednesday - the Heritage Generals and the wind.
They didn't handle either one very well.
Heritage took advantage of a stiff breeze to right field to torment the Dragons with multiple hits in the gaps and down the first base line. Those hits, along with another stellar pitching performance by senior Tripp Church, worked together in a 14-0 victory that moved the Generals one step closer to wrapping up Region 6-AAAA championship.
Heritage (15-5, 11-0) used a 6-4-3 double play to escape trouble in the top of the first inning and the Generals' offense awoke in the second as they put up five runs. They would tack on a solo run in the bottom of the third before frustrating Pickens (12-9, 7-4) in an eight-run fourth inning to put the game away.
Blake Bryan began the two-out rally in the second inning with an RBI-single to right. Nolan Letzgus found the right-centerfield gap for a double and Bryan would race home on a wild pitch from Pickens starter Dylan Huffman.
After a walk put runners on the corners, Lance Dockery ripped a two-run triple to right field and Luke Grant followed suit with a run-scoring double to almost the exact same spot where Letzgus had doubled earlier in the inning.
A sacrifice fly by Alex Coulter against Pickens reliever Isaiah Haynes plated a run in the third, but the hits would come in bunches for Heritage in the fourth.
The Generals sent 11 men to the plate in the frame. Grant let off with a single before Jonathan Hickman lofted a fly ball to right that got pushed by the wind towards the line. By the time the Pickens defense had caught up with it, both runners were in scoring position.
Grant would come home on a wild pitch and Cole Wilcox brought in Hickman with a sacrifice fly to center. Clate McArthur would come into the game to pitch for Pickens, but Heritage was just getting started.
Josh Gibson dropped in a double down the right-field line, a la Hickman, and Brody Campbell walked before an error put Bryan at first to load the bases. Letzgus drew a walk to bring in a run and Coulter delivered an RBI-single to make it 10-0 and keep the bases full.
Jackson Jones, the third pitcher of the inning for the Dragons, gave up a solid run-scoring single to Dockery on his very first pitch, but the ball would get past the left fielder and rolled all the way to the fence. The lightning-fast Dockery would circle the bases as all four runs would score on the play.
Church would make quick work of the visitors in the top of the fifth to end the game on the run rule. He scattered five hits and issued just one walk with three strikeouts in his five innings of work to pick up the win, the 14th in a row for the team.
Heritage will head to Jasper to close out the series on Thursday. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.