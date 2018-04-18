The No. 3-ranked Heritage Generals took a 4-0 lead into the bottom of the fourth inning on Tuesday before exploding for seven runs in the fourth and claiming an 11-0, four-inning victory over visiting LaFayette in Game 1 of the final three-game Region 6-AAAA series of the season.
No further individual details were available as of press time.
Heritage improved to 21-6 overall and 16-0 in Region 6, while LaFayette fell to 5-20 overall and 4-12 in region play.
The two teams will play at LaFayette on Thursday before closing out the regular season back at Heritage on Friday.