The Heritage Generals tuned up for the upcoming Class 4A state tournament with a game against traditional Class 3A power Calhoun on Monday, but the Navy-and-Red would manage just two hits in a 5-2 road loss.
The Jackets scored three times in the bottom of the first inning and tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the fourth. Heritage's two runs came in the top of the sixth inning as Walker Sprueill singled to bring in Brody Campbell and Aaron Colquitt.
Alex Mixon had the only other hit for the Generals, a double.
Cade Kiniry pitched four innings and took the loss for Heritage. He gave up five earned runs on seven hits and four walks with three strikeouts. Sprueill pitched two hitless, scoreless innings. He struck out two and walked one.
Heritage (16-12) will close out the regular season with a doubleheader at Dalton on Friday. Game 1 is set for 5 p.m.