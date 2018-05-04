The scouts got what they came to see and the Heritage fans got what they came to see.
An estimated 40 pro scouts made the trek to Boynton on Thursday to watch the highly-anticipated pitching dual between Heritage's Cole Wilcox and North Oconee's Kumar Rocker.
Wilcox would ultimately get the better of his former 18U National Team teammate and Wilcox's team would ultimately get the better of the Titans as the Generals swept the doubleheader to advance to the Class 4A state quarterfinals for a third straight season.
With the series win, second-ranked Heritage (27-6) will host Region 2 champion West Laurens (23-9) in a best-of-three series starting next Wednesday. The Raiders advanced with 7-6 and 3-2 victories over ninth-ranked Eastside.
Heritage 6, North Oconee 3
Lance Dockery electrified the home crowd by homering off Rocker to start the game and Heritage would add a second run later in opening frame on a groundout by Wilcox.
The Titans got a run back a half-inning later, but Dockery prevented more from scoring with a spectatcular leaping catch in right to rob Rylan Laird of a homerun.
A Jonathan Hickman single brought in two more runs in the bottom of the fourth, but North Oconee would get right back into the game as Rocker returned the favor with an RBI-single off Wilcox before another run scored later in the inning on an error.
But the Generals would answer with two final runs in the bottom of the sixth. With the Generals' bench literally chanting for more runs, Wilcox delivered an RBI-double and a Josh Gibson sacrifice fly would bring in the sixth run of the game for the home team.
Wilcox got the Titans in order in the top of the seventh to seal the victory. He scattered just three hits, walked three and struck out eight. Only one the three runs he alllowed was earned.
Rocker was pulled after four innings and seven hits. He allowed three earned runs, walked two and struck out three.
Dockery, Wilcox, Luke Grant and Nolan Letzgus each finished with two hits in the win.
Sources say Wilcox was clocked at 97 miles per hour on the radar gun, while Rocker hit 95. Both players are projected to be first-round draft choices by multiple baseball sites in next month's amateur draft.
Heritage 7, North Oconee 5
The series looked destined to go to a third game on Friday after the Titans, playing as the home team, jumped out to a 5-0 lead after three innings in Game 2.
But Heritage would have no part of that. They batted around in the top of the fourth and scored six times to take the lead for good. Gibson and Alex Coulter both had two-run hits in the inning, while Blake Bryan plated a run with a single.
Tripp Church, getting the start for the Generals, was replaced by Letzgus in the fourth and Letzgus would keep the Titans off the board for the remainder of the game. He got a big strikeout in the sixth to leave the bases and stranded one final runner in scoring position in the seventh as the Titans had the tying run at the plate.
No further details on the game were available as of press time.