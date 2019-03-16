A game that was originally scheduled for two weeks ago finally took place on Saturday and it was the Heritage Generals using a three-run sixth inning to score a 6-4 victory at county rival Ringgold.
An Andre Tarver RBI in the bottom of the first gave the Tigers the early lead. Then, after Heritage (5-7) scored twice in the top of the third inning to forge ahead, Ringgold (11-4) used a two-run homer by Tarver in the third inning to regain the lead, 3-2.
The Generals tied the game with a solo run in the top of the fifth and took the lead for good an inning later. Two singles and an error set the stage for a Cade Kiniry groundout that brought in a run. Heritage would score the final two runs of the frame following another Ringgold error.
Caden Snyder went 3-for-4 at the plate and got the win in relief of starter Dakota Bandy. Bandy threw four innings, allowing three earned runs on seven hits with three walks and two strikeouts. Snyder went three innings on the hill, giving up an earned run on one hit with one strikeout.
Ryan Heet had two hits and drove in two runs. Nolan Letzgus also collected two RBIs. Alex Mixon added two hits, while Aaron Colquitt also had one RBI.
Wyatt Tennant doubled and scored in the seventh and finished with two hits, a total matched by Holden Tucker and Brayden Broome. Owen McWhorter got the start for the Tigers and gave up three earned runs in four innings. He walked two and allowed seven hits, striking out six. McCain Mangum pitched an inning of relief, giving up three unearned runs on three hits, while Mason Parker took the loss. He pitched two innings and fanned two.