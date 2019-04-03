The Heritage Generals got three RBIs and an extremely efficient pitching performance from sophomore Nick Hanson in a 9-0 home win over Gilmer on Wednesday afternoon that gave them a sweep of the three-game Region 6-AAAA series.
Hanson's three-run double in the bottom of the first inning staked the Generals to the early lead. The Navy-and-Red would take advantage of two Bobcat errors in the bottom of the third to tack on four more runs, while solo runs in the fourth and sixth innings would put the game on ice.
Hanson threw just 62 pitches, 47 going for strikes, in the seven-inning complete game victory. He scattered four hits and struck out two batters on the afternoon as Heritage improved to 10-5 in region play just three region games remaining.
Nolan Letzgus had two doubles for the second consecutive game and scored three times. Dylan Bryan was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Aaron Colquitt knocked in two runs, while Pete Padgett and Walker Sprueill had one RBI apiece.
Heritage (12-10 overall) will step out of region on Saturday take on Signal Mountain in a road game. First pitch is scheduled for 2:15 p.m.