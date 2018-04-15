The Heritage Generals were able to get in five innings against Signal Mountain on Saturday and made them pay off with an 11-1, run-rule victory.
Heritage (20-6 overall) delivered the decisive blow early with a five-run outburst in the bottom of the first inning. They tacked on four more runs in the second and one run each in the third and fourth.
The visiting Eagles got their lone run in the top of the fourth.
Luke Grant had a 4-for-4 day, with a triple, three runs scored and an RBI. Cole Wilcox homered and drove in three run, while Alex Coulter had two hits and also knocked in three runs.
Blake Bryan went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI. Nolan Letzgus collected two RBIs and Justin Morris drove in one run.
Letzgus threw four innings to get the win, giving up just the one run on four hits and a walk with eight strikeouts. Morris pitched the fifth inning.
The Generals will look to complete an 18-0 run through Region 6-AAAA with a regular season-ending three-game series with LaFayette. They will host the Ramblers on Tuesday and Friday, while playing at LaFayette on Thursday. All three games will start at 5:30 p.m.