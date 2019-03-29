The Gordon Lee Trojans faced the host team at the Chattanooga Central Tournament on Thursday and battered the Purple Pounders, 10-1, to improve to 12-3 overall on the season.
Gordon Lee broke the game open with six runs in the top of the fifth inning. Jake Wright struck out nine batters, gave up just one hit and allowed an unearned run in four innings on the hill. Logan Streetman fanned two and allowed on hit in two innings, while Garren Ramey threw a hitless, scoreless inning of relief.
Chris Potter drove in three runs, while Justin Wooden and Cade Peterson had one RBI apiece. Will Sizemore had a double and four other Trojans added one single each.
Gordon Lee will play again on Friday at 5:15 p.m. against Albertville, Ala. before a pair of games on Saturday.