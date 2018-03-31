The Gordon Lee Trojans picked up three five-inning victories over Volunteer State schools during pool play of the 2018 Lookout Valley Classic Friday night in Chattanooga.
Gordon Lee, now 15-3 on the season, won all three games at Red Bank High School to earn a spot in the championship game, which will be Saturday at 4 p.m. against Rockwood (Tenn.) at Lookout Valley High School.
Gordon Lee 6, Friendship Christian 2
The Trojans gave up a pair of runs on two singles and two errors with two outs in the bottom of the first inning, but shutdown FCS the rest of the way. Gordon Lee scored twice in the fourth inning to tie it before putting up four runs in the top of the fifth to put the game away.
Hunter Hodson, Chris Potter and Austin Thompson all went 2-for-3. Potter, Thompson, Caleb Hopkins, J.D. Day and Logan Streetman all recorded one RBI.
Hopkins got the win on the mound. He pitched all five innings, giving up two hits and striking out four. Both runs scored against him were unearned.
Gordon Lee 10, Franklin Road Academy 0
Jake Wright issued just one walk and gave up only three hits, striking out 10 in the five-inning win.
Five runs in the top of the first turned out to be more than enough for the Trojans, who pounded out 10 hits, four of which went for doubles. Hodson, Day, Thompson and Will Sizemore all had two-base hits for Gordon Lee. Mason Pettigrew was the only player with two hits.
Hopkins, Potter, and Sizemore all had two RBIs. Thompson and Pettigrew knocked in one run each.
Gordon Lee 7, Red Bank 0
Potter had three hits, all doubles, and drove in a run. Pettigrew was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs, while Streetman was 2-for-2 with a run and two RBIs. Hodson also recorded an RBI and Hopkins added a double.
Sizemore threw four innings, allowing one hit and two walks with four strikeouts. Hodson pitched the fifth and struck out two batters to close it out.