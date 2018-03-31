After playing three consecutive five-inning games on Friday night, the Gordon Lee Trojans found plenty in reserve on Saturday.
Facing Rockwood (Tenn.) for the championship of the Lookout Valley Classic Tournament, the Trojans put up five runs with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning to break open what had been a close game and beat the Tigers, 9-3, in a seven-inning contest.
Caleb Hopkins had a big day as the senior first baseman went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. J.D. Day had a pair of doubles and drove in two. McCain Barbee had two hits and RBI, while Chris Potter doubled and scored a run.
Three Gordon Lee pitchers combined to limit Rockwood to just five hits on the day. Gordon Lee outscored its three opponents by a combined 32-5 over the weekend, while the pitching staff gave up 11 hits and struck out 30 in 22 innings of work.
"We were able to see some different guys pitch in some different spots," head coach Mike Dunfee said. "Everybody threw well all four games and our hitters made adjustments as they went. I know we were a little bit tired today, but we treated this like the playoffs.
"In the playoffs you play a doubleheader, which could be 14 innings, and we played 15 (Friday) night, so you have to be able to come back that next day and finish that Game 3."
The Trojans spotted the Tigers a run in the top of the first inning, but answered with a run of their own in the bottom half of the inning on a Barbee RBI-single.
As they did in the first inning, Rockwood loaded the bases with one out in the top of the second inning. But as he did in the top of the first, starting pitcher Austin Thompson would shake off some wildness to strike out the last two batters and leave the sacks full. He also got a timely 1-6-3 double play to get out of a jam in the top of the third.
Gordon Lee got a gift-wrapped run in the top of the second as Mason Pettigrew blooped a pop-up into very shallow left field and legged out a double as the Tigers were late covering the bag. In Rockwood's haste to make a play, the throw to second sailed all the way to the fence down the first base line, allowing the senior to come all the way around on the two-base error.
The Navy-and-White would pick up two more runs in the bottom of the third. Hopkins doubled and would later score on a passed ball before Day ripped his first RBI-double of the afternoon.
Rockwood would make it a 4-3 game with two runs in the top of the fourth, but the wheels would fall off for the Tigers in the bottom half of the inning.
With two outs and two runners in scoring position, Thompson sent a slow-rolling grounder between second and third, which was booted by the Tigers' third baseman. The error allowed a run to score and put runners on the corners. After Barbee swiped second without a throw, Hopkins ripped a two-run double off the right-field wall and back-to-back wild pitches brought him in for the fourth run of the inning.
Potter would follow up with a double and courtesy runner Griffin Collins would score on Day's second two-base hit of the day, capping the scoring for the Trojans.
Thompson would work into the fourth, allowing one earned run on two hits with five walks, five strikeouts and two hits batsmen. Logan Streetman threw the next three innings, allowing no earned runs on three hits and one walk with two strikeouts. Hunter Hodson came in to close it out in the seventh and promptly struck out the side in order.
Hopkins, Pettigrew and Streetman were named to the All-Tournament Team, while Potter, who went 7-for-12 with four doubles and four RBIs in four games, was named the tournament Most Valuable Player.
"I thought it was a good week and we saw some kids do some things that are going to help us out in the future," Dunfee added.
Gordon Lee (16-3) will play a non-region game at Class 2A Rockmart on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. They will travel to Darlington on Friday for a subregion game at 4:30 and return home on Saturday to face Heritage at 1 p.m.