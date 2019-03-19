After losing to Mount Paran Christian this past Friday night, 7-5, the Gordon Lee Trojans returned the favor in Chickamauga on Monday as they beat the Eagles by an identical 7-5 count.
Hunter Hodson had an RBI-single in the bottom of the first inning and Gordon Lee would take the lead for good after scoring four times in the bottom of the third. The Trojans would get four consecutive RBI-hits in the inning, including run-scoring singles by Hodson, Chris Potter and J.D. Day to go with an RBI-triple by Brody Cobb.
Garren Ramey delivered a big two-out, pinch-hit, RBI-double in the fifth inning to plate a key insurance run.
Hodson and Justin Wooden each had three hits on the day, while Wooden scored twice. Potter finished 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs.
Cobb got the win on the mound. He threw four innings, allowing four earned runs on seven hits and a walk with three strikeouts. Cade Peterson pitched one inning of relief. He walked two and struck out one batter, while giving up one unearned run. Hodson threw two hitless innings, striking out two to get the save.
The Trojans (7-3, 6-1) will go back on the road Wednesday for a 4:30 p.m. game at Darlington.