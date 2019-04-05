After an impressive win at Class AA No. 2-ranked Rockmart on Thursday, the Gordon Lee Trojans returned to Chickamauga on Friday and sent Maryville of Tennessee back to the Volunteer State with a 7-3 loss.
The Rebels struck first with a run in the top of the first inning, but the Trojans would quickly erase the deficit in the home half of the frame. Justin Wooden led off with a triple before scoring on a Will Sizemore groundout. Hunter Hodson followed with a solo homerun to stake the home team to a 2-1 lead.
Jake Wright belted a solo shot in the bottom of the third, while two walks and a single would set the wheels in motion for Wooden to score from third on a wild pitch later in the inning.
Maryville would tack on solo runs in the third and fifth innings to pull within 4-3, but Cade Peterson and Wooden would hit back-to-back solo homers in the bottom of the sixth before three straight walks and a sacrifice fly from J.D. Day accounted for the seventh and final run for the Trojans.
Brody Cobb started the game and went 3.1 innings. He gave up two earned runs on seven hits with two strikeouts. Logan Streetman entered the game with one out in the fourth and immediately stranded two Rebel runners on base. The senior would finish it out, giving up an earned run on two hits and three strikeouts. He would retire the last seven batters he faced.
Gordon Lee (18-4) will be back at home on Monday to take on Heritage. They will be at home again on Wednesday to host Mt. Zion in a Region 6-A North battle, before Rockmart pays a visit to Chickamauga for a rematch on Thursday.
The Trojans will then travel to Carroll County to face Mt. Zion again on Friday to close out the regular season. All four games next week are scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. The region playoff will be contested the following week.