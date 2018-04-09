The Heritage Generals have been an offensive juggernaut during their 15-game winning streak. The Navy-and-Red have piled up 144 runs in that stretch - while allowing just 21 - scoring 10 or more runs eight times and beating their opponents by an average of more than eight runs a game.
But Monday night in Chickamauga, the Gordon Lee Trojans found the right formula.
The Trojans, the No. 1-ranked team in the Class 1A Public School Division, used a pair of solo homers and got error-free defense to hand Class 4A's No. 3-ranked team a 2-0 loss and finally snap the Generals' lengthy streak.
Gordon Lee starting pitcher Austin Thompson helped himself with a homer to lead off the bottom of the second inning and Hunter Hodson blasted a four-bagger with one out in the sixth to cap the scoring. Hodson finished with two hits, while McCain Barbee also picked up a single.
Thompson pitched four hitless, scoreless innings to get the victory, striking out two, but walking five. Jake Wright threw the next 1.1 innings, giving up both of Heritage's hits, walking one and fanning four batters before Logan Streetman came in and recorded a five-out save. Streetman recorded two strikeouts.
Cole Wilcox and Josh Gibson both had singles in the loss. Heritage had its chances to score as five of the seven runners it left on base were stranded in scoring position.
Justin Morris went all six innings for Heritage, giving up two earned runs on four hits with two walks and five strikeouts.
Gordon Lee (18-4) will play a home-and-home with Mt. Zion, Tuesday in Carroll County and Wednesday back at home, to close out the Region 6-A North schedule. They will finish the regular season at home on Thursday against Class 2A stalwart Rockmart, currently ranked fourth in its classification. All three games will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Heritage (16-6) will face Gilmer in a three-game series starting Tuesday in Boynton. They will travel to Ellijay on Thursday before hosting the Bobcats in Game 3 on Friday. Those games will also start at 5:30.