The Gordon Lee Trojans outdid visiting Trion by just a 6-5 margin in the hit column on Wednesday.
The gap was significantly wider in the run column.
Gordon Lee parlayed its six hits, along with the seven walks issued by Bulldog pitchers, to put up a dozen runs in a 12-1, five-inning, Region 6-A North contest.
The first six runs came on three hits and three walks in the bottom of the first inning. McCain Barbee stroked a two-run double and later came home on a passed ball. J.D. Day drove in a run on a groundout and Will Sizemore brought in another on a sacrifice fly. The final run of the inning would score on Trion's only error of the game.
Caleb Hopkins plated a run on a fielder's choice in the second inning, while the Trojans busted the game open with four more runs in the third on two hits and three more walks. Chris Potter, Hunter Hodson and Justin Wooden all picked up RBIs in the frame, while Day's solo shot in the fourth accounted for the night's final run.
Colt Trammell scored the only run for the Bulldogs in the top of the second off starter Jake Wright. Wright got the win, scattering five hits, walking three and striking out five in 3.2 innings. Hopkins fanned three batters in 1.1 innings of work.
Hodson had two hits for the Trojans, while Andy Allen had two hits for the Bulldogs. Jayce Bannister took the loss for Trion.
Gordon Lee (9-2, 5-0), No. 1-ranked by Georgia Dugout Preview, Score Atlanta and the GHSA power rankings in Class 1A Public, will travel to Trion (4-4, 1-4) on Thursday for the second game of the series. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.