The Gordon Lee Trojans are one win away from another Class 1A Public School state baseball title.
And so are the Schley County Wildcats.
The two foes, meeting for the state championship for the second time in the last three seasons, split their doubleheader at Savannah's Grayson Stadium on Monday. Gordon Lee earned a 2-0 victory in the opener, but dropped a 3-2 heartbreaker in the nightcap.
Game 3 is set for Wednesday. The start time for first pitch has not been announced yet.
In the opener, the Trojans got a 13-strikeout, two-hitter from pitcher Jake Wright and two hits from Chris Potter to take the early lead in the series.
Gordon Lee's first run came in the top of the fourth inning. Will Sizemore singled and Brody Cobb drew a walk two batters later. Potter would hit into a fielder’s choice, but a throwing error at the end of the play would allow Sizemore to motor all the way from second base for the initial run of the game.
Then in the sixth, after a two-out double by Cobb, Potter laced an RBI-single to give the Trojans and a big insurance run.
Schley County threatened in the bottom of the seventh as they drew a pair of two-out walks. Trypp Lumpkin delivered a single to right, but Gordon Lee outfielder Cade Peterson would fire a bullet to Potter at the plate, who tagged out Ashton Goodin for the final out of the game.
Peterson also had a double for the Trojans.
Dylan Taylor pitched six innings for the Wildcats. He gave up two earned runs on six hits and three walks and finished with three strikeouts.
The nightcap saw Schley, playing as the visitors, score on a two-out passed ball in the top of the first inning. However, Gordon Lee would tie the game a half-inning later. Cobb led off with a double, took third on a single by Potter and scored on Garren Ramey's one-out sacrifice fly.
But in the top of the third, back-to-back singles would set the table for Taylor, who gave Schley the lead with a two-run double to left.
The Trojans would get one of the runs back in the bottom of the third inning. Justin Wooden began the frame with a single and scored on a two-out triple by Hunter Hodson. However, that would be the final run of the night for the Navy-and-White.
The Trojans would leave two runners on base in the bottom of the fifth and they would put the tying run on second with one out in the bottom of the seventh. But Wildcat pitcher Lorne Barineau would get two straight strikeouts to end the game and send the series to a decisive Game 3.
Barineau pitched all seven innings to get the win. He allowed two earned runs on six hits and one walk with five strikeouts. He also went 2-for-3 at the plate.
Jake Poindexter pitched well for Gordon Lee, but was saddled with the loss. He also gave up just two earned runs on six hits in seven innings. The sophomore struck out 10 batters and did not issue a walk.
Wooden had two of Gordon Lee’s six hits in the game.