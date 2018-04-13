The visiting Rockmart Yellow Jackets scored solo runs in each of the first two innings and never surrendered the lead as they spoiled senior night for the Gordon Lee Trojans and swept the season series with a 5-2 victory in Chickamauga on Thursday.
Mason Pettigrew had a double for Gordon Lee and Justin Wooden added a single for the only two hits in the game for the Trojans. McCain Barbee and Hunter Hodson both knocked in a run in the third inning.
Caleb Hopkins took the loss on the mound. He pitched 2.2 innings, surrendering four earned runs on six hits and three walks with one strikeout. Jake Poindexter threw the final 4.1 innings, giving up an earned run on three hits and four walks with four strikeouts. Gordon Lee pitchers combined to strand 11 Rockmart runners on base.
The Trojans will open the best-of-three Region 6-A championship series with a doubleheader at Mount Paran Christian on Wednesday, starting at 4:30 p.m. Game 3, if needed, would be back in Chickamauga on Thursday at 5:30. The winner will receive an automatic bid into the state tournament, though both teams appear to be safely in the tournament field due to their power ranking numbers.