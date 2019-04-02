The Gordon Lee Trojans erupted for nine runs in the top of the sixth inning on Tuesday night to pick up a big 11-0 victory at Trion in Region 6-A North action.
Gordon Lee took a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning as J.D. Day scored Jacob Neal on an RBI-double before crossing the plate himself on a Trion error.
The Bulldogs would threaten in the bottom of the inning, putting two runners on base with back-to-back, one-out singles, but Gordon Lee starter Jake Wright would get two straight batters looking at strike three to get out of the jam.
The Trojans sent 14 batters to the plate in the top of the sixth, scoring their nine runs on seven hits. Brody Cobb had a two-run double, Justin Wooden delivered a three-run triple and Day capped a huge afternoon with a two-run homer.
Wooden went 3-for-4, while Chris Potter and Garren Ramey matched Day with two hits. Cade Peterson also picked up an RBI.
Wright struck out 12 batters and walked just two in five innings of work. The two singles he surrendered in the fourth were the only two hits of the game for the Bulldogs. Logan Streetman struck out one batter as he worked the sixth inning.
Gordon Lee (16-4, 11-1), the No. 1-ranked team in the Class 1A Public School division by ScoreAtlanta, will travel south on Thursday for a non-region game at Rockmart. The Jackets are ranked No. 3 in Class 2A. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.