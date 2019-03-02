With rain playing havoc on scheduling in the early part of the season, the Gordon Lee Trojans finally faced off with North Cobb Christian in a 6-A North subregion game Friday night at the Lakepoint Complex in Cartersville.
And as was the case earlier in the week against LFO, the Trojans came up with another big inning as they worked out of a 3-0 hole to score a 7-6 win over the Eagles.
Gordon Lee put up six runs in the bottom of the fourth and added an all-important insurance run in the fifth after NCCS scored twice in the top of the fifth to temporarily cut the Trojans' lead to one.
The Eagles would add another solo run in the sixth, but the Gordon Lee closer Hunter Hodson would slam the door in the seventh to seal the win.
Hodson got the win with 2.2 innings of relief. Logan Streetman and Tanner Wilson also worked for Gordon Lee after starter Jake Wright was pulled after four innings. Wright allowed one earned run on three hits and three walks with six strikeouts.
Will Sizemore and Brody Cobb each had two hits. Chris Potter knocked in a pair of runs, while Cobb, Hodson, J.D. Day and Justin Wooden all had one RBI each.
Gordon Lee (2-1, 1-0) will play at Heritage today following a 1 p.m. game between LFO and Dalton as part of the Catoosa Children's Fund Classic.