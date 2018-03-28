After a 14-0 bludgeoning at the hands of the No. 1-ranked Gordon Lee Trojans in Chickamauga this past Friday night, the Christian Heritage Lions were hopeful that homefield advantage would provide them with a better outcome in the rematch on Tuesday.
No dice.
Gordon Lee built a 3-0 lead before erupting for six runs in the top of the fourth en route to a 12-0 victory that put the Trojans at 11-3 overall and 7-1 in Region 6-A North play.
The Trojans had 14 hits, while a total of 10 different players had at least one RBI in the rout. J.D. Day led the way with two runs batted in, while Chris Potter was 3-for-3 with an RBI. Justin Wooden and Austin Thompson each had two hits and one RBI.
Wooden, Hunter Hodson, Caleb Hopkins and Mason Pettigrew all had a double in the victory, while Hodson, Hopkins, Pettigrew, Weston Beagles, McCain Barbee and Griffin Collins also had one RBI apiece.
Thompson got the start on the mound and went three innings, walking two batters and striking out four. Barbee, Hodson and Logan Streetman each threw one inning with Barbee striking out three batters. The quartet gave up just two combined hits.
Gordon Lee will host Darlington at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday in a subregion game and the Trojans are slated to take part in the Lookout Valley Jacket Classic Thursday, Friday and Saturday.