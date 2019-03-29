One night after beating a team from the Volunteer State, the Gordon Lee Trojans gave the same treatment to a team from Alabama as the Navy-and-White beat Albertville, 7-1, on the second night of the Chattanooga Central Tournament.
Gordon Lee scored three runs in the top of the third inning to get some breathing room and put up two more runs in the sixth inning to help put the game away.
Jake Poindexter pitched the first four innings and collected the victory. He gave up just one earned run on two hits and two walks, while finishing with six strikeouts. Logan Streetman allowed one hit and fanned two batters in two innings of relief, while Hunter Hodson closed it out by walking one and striking out one in the seventh inning.
Hodson also drove in a pair of runs on the evening. Justin Wooden scored three times. Brody Cobb was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs, while J.D. Day picked up a double.
Gordon Lee (13-3) is scheduled to play a doubleheader tomorrow on the final day of the tournament.