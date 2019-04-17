The Gordon Lee Trojans will play for the Region 6-A championship and an all-important automatic bid to the state playoffs on Thursday after holding off St. Francis, 4-3, in a region tournament semifinal game in Chickamauga on Tuesday.
Gordon Lee pushed home a run on an error in the bottom of the first inning and got RBI-singles from Chris Potter and Cody Thomas in the third. Will Sizemore's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth increased the Trojans' lead to 4-1.
The Knights from Alpharetta would score twice in the top of the seventh and had two runners in scoring position later in the frame, but closer Hunter Hodson would slam the door with a final strikeout.
Jake Wright got the victory. He pitched five innings, allowing just two hits and three walks with nine strikeouts. The only run he allowed came on a solo homerun in the top of the third inning.
Cade Peterson pitched 1.1 innings, allowing two earned runs on two hits and a walk, while Hodson picked up the save. He allowed a hit and a walk in two-thirds of an inning of work.
Peterson was the only Trojan with two hits on the day with one of his hits going for two bases.
Gordon Lee (23-4), ranked No. 1 in Class 1A Public by ScoreAtlanta, will take on Fellowship Christian, who is ranked No. 4 in the Class 1A Private School Division. First pitch is slated for 5:30 p.m.