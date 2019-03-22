Three home runs, two coming in the first inning, set the tone on Friday night as the Gordon Lee Trojans lambasted visiting Darlington, 15-0, in a three-inning, run-rule rout.
Gordon Lee put up eight runs in the bottom of the first inning. Hunter Hodson accounted for the first three on a three-run homerun. Jake Wright launched a two-run bomb later in the frame and Brody Cobb added a solo shot in the bottom of the second.
Six more runs would come home in the third inning, two on a two-run single by Wright, as Trojans polished off the quick victory.
Hodson and Cade Peterson joined Wright with two hits each. Will Sizemore had a double and knocked in two runs, while J.D. Day and Garren Ramey both had one RBI.
Jake Poindexter struck out four batters in three innings, giving up just one hit on a leadoff single to start the third. The Tigers hurt themselves with five errors.
Gordon Lee (9-3, 8-1) is scheduled to host Christian Heritage in a doubleheader on Saturday, starting at 1 p.m.