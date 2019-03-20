The Gordon Lee Trojans improved to 8-3 overall and 7-1 in Region 6-A North after a dominating 7-0 win at Darlington on Wednesday.
Jake Wright was doing most of the dominating against the Darlington hitters. The Tigers put just two runners on base against the junior righty the entire game, one on a hit batsman to lead off the game and one on a fourth-inning double. Wright finished with 13 strikeouts.
Hunter Hodson and Brody Cobb ripped back-to-back doubles in the first inning to stake the Trojans to the lead. Two runs scored on errors in the second and Chris Potter belted a solo homer in the top of the third. A three-run fourth inning capped the scoring, highlighted by a two-run single from Hodson.
Potter matched Hodson with two RBI's each, while J.D. Day also had a double.
The Tigers will come to Chickamauga for a rematch on Friday, starting at 5:30 p.m.