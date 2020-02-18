The Gordon Lee Trojans evened their season record at 1-1 after a 6-1 road victory over Northwest Whitfield on Monday.
The Trojans struck for a pair of runs in the top of the third inning. Cade Peterson was hit by a pitch and took second and third base on a wild pitch before scoring on a Will Sizemore double. Sizemore would later score on an RBI-double off the bat of Brody Cobb.
After the Bruins got a run back on a Gordon Lee error in the bottom of the sixth, the Trojans got some breathing room by plating four runs in the top of the seventh. Peterson led off the inning with a triple and later scored, while J.D. Day delivered the big blow with a three-run homer.
Jake Wright pitched three innings of one-hit ball. He struck out three batters and walked just one. Riley King allowed one earned run on a walk in 2.2 hitless innings. He finished with one strikeout. Bo Rhudy struck out two batters in less than an inning of work, while Peterson fanned two batters in his one inning on the hill.