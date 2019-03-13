Two teams that met in last year's Class 1A Public School state semifinals renewed acquaintances on Tuesday as the top-ranked Gordon Lee Trojans welcomed longtime rival Bowdon to Chickamauga and sent the Red Devils home with a 4-3 loss in a 6-A North contest.
A back-and-forth affair most of the night, Gordon Lee took a 2-0 lead after the first inning, only to see Bowdon tie it up with two runs in the top of the second. A solo run in the fourth would briefly give the visitors the lead, but the Trojans would tack on two final runs a half-inning later and shut the Devils down the rest of the way.
Chris Potter was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Brody Cobb doubled and knocked in two runs, while Justin Wooden doubled and scored once. Logan Streetman got the victory in relief of starter Cade Peterson, while Hunter Hodson picked up the save.
Gordon Lee (5-2, 4-0) is slated to pay a return trip to Bowdon on Wednesday.