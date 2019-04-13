Justin Wooden drew a walk with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th inning on Friday night as Gordon Lee picked up a 6-5 home victory over Heritage.
The Generals had two runners on base in the top of the 10th inning, but reliever Jake Wright struck out two consecutive batters to end the threat. Wright would get the victory in relief. He threw two innings, allowing one hit with two strikeouts. He was the last of five pitchers used by the Trojans in the game.
Hunter Hodson pitched three strong innings of relief, giving up just one hit and one walk with six strikeouts.
Alex Mixon pitched eight innings for Heritage. He gave up four earned runs on eight hits and a walk with eight strikeouts. Caden Snyder relieved him to begin the ninth inning. Snyder went 1.2 innings, giving up one earned run on one hit and one strikeout with five walks and was saddled with the loss.
Gordon Lee led 5-2 after three innings, but Heritage would tie things up with two runs in the top of the fifth and a solo run in the top of the sixth.
Mixon had three hits and a pair of RBIs in the loss. Nolan Letzgus had two hits, while Aaron Colquitt and Dylan Bryan both had one RBI.
For the Trojans, Hodson went 3-for-4 with an RBI. J.D. Day had two more hits to go with one RBI. Will Sizemore added two hits and scored twice, while Brody Cobb and Chris Potter each drove in one run.
Gordon Lee (21-4) will be at home for the first round of the Region 6-A tournament on Monday, while Heritage (16-11) will play a non-region game at Calhoun at 5:55 p.m. that same afternoon.