The Gordon Lee Trojans scored in five of their six at-bats on Wednesday and stayed unbeaten in 6-A North subregion play with an 8-1 victory over visiting Trion.
Cade Peterson got the offense going with an RBI-single in the bottom of the second and J.D. Day would score on an error in the bottom of the third. A two-out, two-run single by Justin Wooden in the bottom of the fourth would increase the lead to 4-0 and Brody Cobb would pick up an RBI-double an inning later.
Gordon Lee capped the scoring in the bottom of the sixth. Hunter Hodson belted a solo homerun, while Cobb and Logan Streetman delivered RBI-singles later in the inning.
Briar Ingle broke up the shutout bid in the top of the seventh as he drove in a run for the Bulldogs with a groundout.
Cobb and Streetman had two hits each to help Jake Wright to the victory. Wright went the first five innings, allowing just one hit and one walk with seven strikeouts. Jake Poindexter threw the last two innings. He gave up one earned run on two hits and a walk with five strikeouts.
Andy Allen took the lost for Trion, who hurt itself with four errors on the day.
Gordon Lee (4-2, 3-0) will head to Trion on Friday for a rematch. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.