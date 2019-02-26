Down 2-0 going into the top of the fifth inning, the Gordon Lee Trojans tied up the game in the top of the fifth inning, took a 3-2 lead with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth and blew the game open with a six-run seventh inning as they picked up a 9-2 victory at LFO on Tuesday night.
The Trojans had seven hits on the evening, three going for doubles. J.D. Day had a double as one of his two hits. Chris Potter had a double and knocked in a run, while Brody Cobb had a big day for Gordon Lee with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs. Hunter Hodson, Will Sizemore and Cade Peterson also had solo RBIs in the win, while Cody Thomas drove in two.
Cobb also got the victory in relief. He threw two innings, allowing just one hit and striking out four. Sizemore started the game, while Riley King and Hodson also threw for the Trojans.
For the Warriors, Carson McCammon, Will Carroll and Gage Kelley all had singles. Zach Coots pitched four innings, giving up three hits and two walks with five strikeouts, but got no decision. McCammon and Josh McAfee also pitched in relief with McCammon taking the loss.
Gordon Lee (1-1) will host North Cobb Christian on Friday, while LFO (0-2) is scheduled to play at Dade County tomorrow in a rematch from Monday.