For the fifth time already this season, the Gordon Lee Trojans were involved in a one-run game on Wednesday night.
And for the third time in those five games, the Navy-and-White found a way to win.
Gordon Lee moved to 6-2 overall and improved to 5-0 in Region 6-A North, but not before needing nine innings to beat Bowdon, 8-7, and sweep the season series.
After a 4-3 Gordon Lee win in Chickamauga on Tuesday, both teams pushed home solo runs in the third inning before the Trojans used the long ball in the top of the fourth. Three-run homers by J.D. Day and Jake Wright gave Gordon Lee a seemingly comfortable 7-1 advantage.
However, the Red Devils would use five hits and three walks to put up a six-spot of their own in the bottom of the sixth and the game would eventually go to extras.
After squandering a chance to go ahead in the eighth, leaving runners at second and third, the Trojans would finally push home a run in the ninth before slamming the door on the hosts in the bottom of the frame.
Day and Wright had two hits each, a total equaled by Justin Wooden and Brody Cobb. Gordon Lee used five pitchers with Hunter Hodson getting the victory in relief. Hodson threw the final 3.1 innings, allowing two hits and finishing with six strikeouts.
Top-ranked Gordon Lee will head to Cobb County to face Mt. Paran Christian on Friday, starting at 5:55 p.m.