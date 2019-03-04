The Trojans managed just four hits at North Cobb Christian on Monday night, but parlayed them into five runs as they manufactured a 5-1 road decision over the Eagles in a Region 6-A North game.
A Jake Wright RBI-single and a Will Sizemore sacrifice fly staked Gordon Lee to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning and the Trojans would increase their lead to 4-1 in the top of the fifth after a costly two-run error by the Eagles.
Chris Potter would tack on an insurance run in the top of the seventh as he drove in Justin Wooden with a groundout.
Brody Cobb started on the mound and went 4.2 innings to get the win. Cobb scattered five hits and allowed one walk. The run he allowed was earned and he finished with four strikeouts. Garren Ramey, Jake Poindexter and Hunter Hodson also pitched in relief.
Gordon Lee (3-2, 2-0) will continue subregion play on Wednesday with a home game against Trion.