The Gordon Lee Trojans welcomed the Christian Heritage Lions to Claude Hendrix Field on Saturday and quickly sent the visitors back to Dalton with a pair of subregion losses.
Gordon Lee 15, Christian Heritage 1
In the opener, the Trojans put up eight runs in the second inning to put the game away.
Brody Cobb got the win as he pitched three innings, allowing no earned runs on one hit with two walks. Logan Streetman gave up a hit and struck out one batter in two innings of relief.
Will Sizemore had two hits, including a double, and finished with a team-high three RBIs. J.D. Day had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Chris Potter had a double as one of his two hits. He finished with one RBI, as did Cobb, who also doubled.
Justin Wooden had two hits and scored twice. Cade Peterson doubled and knocked in a run, while Jacob Neal and Cody Thomas had one RBI apiece.
Gordon Lee 12, Christian Heritage 1
The Trojans had another eight-run inning in Game 2 of the doubleheader. This time the big inning was the bottom of the first as Hunter Hodson hit a two-run homer before Jake Wright belted a grand slam later in the frame.
Hodson finished 3-for-3 and also had a double to go with two RBIs. Potter had a pair of doubles and knocked in a run. Peterson had a triple, while Cobb, Day, Streetman, Wooden and Jake Poindexter all had one RBI apiece.
Riley King got the win on the hill. He gave up one earned run on two hits and two walks in three innings pitched with four strikeouts. Peterson pitched two innings of relief. He allowed two hits and one walk with four strikeouts.
Gordon Lee (11-3, 10-1) will play this Thursday, Friday and Saturday at a tournament hosted by Chattanooga Central High School.