The Gordon Lee Trojans scored four runs in the top of the first inning and rolled to a 21-4, five-inning victory at Mount Zion in the final Region 6-A North game of the season on Thursday.
The Trojans led 5-2 going into the top of the third inning when they erupted for nine runs. They would tack on a solo run in the fourth before plating six more runs in the top of the fifth.
Individual statistics were not available as of press time.
Gordon Lee (20-4, 13-1), is scheduled to host Heritage on Friday at 5:30 p.m. in the regular season finale. The Trojans will open the single elimination Region 6-A tournament at home on Monday.