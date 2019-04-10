The Gordon Lee Trojans needed just over an hour to send visiting Mount Zion back to Carroll County smarting from a 16-0 thrashing on Wednesday.
Gordon Lee scored four times in the bottom of the first inning and tacked on six runs in the bottom of the second to storm out to a 10-0 lead. Jake Wright's grand slam in the bottom of the third made it 14-0 and Will Sizemore connected on a two-run, walk-off homer an inning later.
Wright finished with two hits and five RBIs. Brody Cobb knocked in three runs, while Hunter Hodson had a pair of doubles and drove in two. Justin Wooden had two hits, including a triple, and one RBI. Chris Potter and Cody Thomas both had doubles for the Trojans, while Logan Streetman and Cade Peterson each had added an RBI.
Wright threw the first three innings to get the win, allowing one hit and striking out seven before giving way to Tanner Wilson, who allowed one hit in his one inning of relief.
Gordon Lee (19-4, 11-1) will head to Mount Zion for a rematch on Thursday starting at 5:30 p.m. The Trojans are scheduled to host Heritage on Friday at 5:30 p.m., weather permitting.
The Region 6-A tournament is slated to start on Monday. Gordon Lee, the North sub-region champion, will be at home against an opponent still yet to be determined.