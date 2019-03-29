The Gordon Lee Trojans scored at least three runs in all four innings on Friday as they run-ruled rival Trion, 15-1, in Chickamauga to improve to 8-0 on the season.
Brodie Genter had a big day with three hits, four RBIs and one run scored. Nate Dunfee also had three hits and scored three times.
Cooper Jackson had two hits, including a triple, and drove in a pair of runs. Blake Rodgers had two hits and an RBI, while Kade Cowan also delivered two hits. Bo Rhudy tripled and knocked in a run, while Conner Whitman also was credited with an RBI.
Cowan got the victory on the hill. He pitched three innings, giving up just two hits and finishing with two strikeouts. Dunfee threw an inning of relief. He surrendered an unearned run on two hits and a walk with one strikeout.