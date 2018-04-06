The Gordon Lee Trojans stunned Darlington by scoring six runs in the top of the first inning on Friday, en route to a 12-1 thumping of the Tigers in a Region 6-A North game in Rome.
The Trojans made it 8-0 with two runs in the top of the second and scored their final four runs in the fifth, while Darlington's lone run came in the third.
Will Sizemore, Caleb Hopkins, Hunter Hodson and McCain Barbee had two hits apiece in the victory. J.D. Day drove in a team-high three runs, while Sizemore and Austin Thompson each had two RBIs. Barbee, Hudson, Hopkins and Mason Pettigrew each had one RBI.
Hodson, Hopkins and Day all homered for the Trojans. Day's homer was a three-run bomb in the first inning, while Hodson and Hopkins both had solo homers in the second. Hodson, Hopkins and Pettigrew each had doubles in the victory.
Hopkins also got the win on the hill. He threw four innings, allowing just the one earned run on five hits and one walk and finishing with two strikeouts. Logan Streetman allowed just one hit as he worked the fifth.
Gordon Lee (17-4, 9-1) also announced on Friday that it was moving Saturday's home game with Heritage to Monday at 5 p.m. due to possible inclement weather tomorrow.
The Trojans will close out their subregion portion of the schedule next week with a game at Mt. Zion (6-11, 2-8) on Wednesday and a home game with Mt. Zion on Thursday. A win in either game will clinch a spot in the Region 6-A championship series.