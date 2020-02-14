Tied 1-1 going into the fifth inning, Hart County erupted for five runs in the bottom of the inning and tacked on five more in the bottom of the sixth to close out an 11-1 victory over Gordon Lee in the season-opener for the Trojans on Friday.
Brody Cobb had a double for Gordon Lee (0-1), while J.D. Day and Jake Wright each had one hit apiece.
The Trojans used seven different pitchers on the day and committed five errors. Jake Poindexter pitched three innings, allowing one earned run on three hits with a walk and three strikeouts. Tanner Wilson, Blake Rodgers, Bo Rhudy, Jackson Moore, Blake Erby and Brodie Genter also pitched for Gordon Lee. Rhudy had an impressive one inning of work as he struck out three batters.